New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine situation and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence while stressing on concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), President Putin briefed the Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine.

Also Read | 'Russia Was Left With No Other Choice', Says President Vladimir Putin on Military Operations in Ukraine.

Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

"The Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue," PMO said.

Also Read | Ukraine Calls on the European Union To Urgently Provide Air-Defence, Anti-Missile Systems.

Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.

Earlier today, Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

Moreover, many Indian citizens and students are stranded in Ukraine.The Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students.

The Mission asked Indians to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, do not leave homes unless necessary and stress on carrying their documents at all times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)