New York [US], March 15 (ANI): The war in Ukraine is the most severe test the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has faced since its creation in 1975, the top UN political affairs official told the Security Council on Monday.

These remarks came as the 15-member organ held its annual briefing on the OSCE's work against the backdrop of intensifying fighting of key Ukrainian cities.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases More Than Double in China, Biggest Outbreak Since Early Days of Pandemic, Says Report.

Rosemary DiCarlo, who is Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, expressed concern that the situation on the ground worsened over the weekend.

She cited unrelenting shelling and bombardment of numerous cities in Ukraine, with civilians killed daily, as well as reports that Russian forces are using cluster munitions - including in populated areas, UN News reported.

Also Read | Ukrainian Troops Control City of Irpin Where US Journalist Was Killed, Says Russian Envoy Vassily Nebenzia.

"The Russian invasion has shaken the foundations of the European security architecture to its core," said the Under-Secretary-General.

Recalling the organization's history and its growing partnership with the UN, DiCarlo said today's tragic conflict in Ukraine vividly illustrates the importance of mechanisms to maintain and strengthen European and international peace and security.

Among other things, DiCarlo warned the Council that Russia's invasion of Ukraine risks dismantling longstanding confidence-building measures, arms control treaties and other frameworks in Europe.

Amid dire humanitarian conditions, the UN is scaling up its support to the people of Ukraine as well as its engagement with key partners, including OSCE, in support of an immediate ceasefire and a lasting diplomatic solution.

"The challenges we face today, and those potentially ahead, demand that we work even more closely together," she concluded.

OSCE, an organisation that started in 1975, currently has 57 participating States and serves as a critical platform for regional dialogue and negotiations on such issues as counter-terrorism, cyber security, and good governance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)