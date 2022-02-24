Kiev [Ukraine], February 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian Parliament approved on Wednesday a plan to increase the country's defense budget for 2022 by $314 million to $1.3 billion, in a session broadcast by parliamentary television.

"The bill plans increasing expenses for Ukraine's defense. As such, it suggests increasing expenses for the budgetary program 'Development, purchase, upgrades and repairs of weapons, military equipment and materiel' by 9,096 billion hryvnias [$314 million] from 28.4 billion hryvnias [$980 million] to 37.5 billion hryvnias [1.3 billion]," an explanatory noted read.

The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (DPR and LPR) reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to the Rostov region began late last week.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR. (ANI/Sputnik)

