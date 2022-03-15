Kyiv [Ukraine], March 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday has extended the current martial law for another 30 days from March 26, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a lawmaker, said on Telegram.

The legislation to extend the martial law, which was submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was supported by 343 lawmakers out of 345 present in the parliament, Zheleznyak said.

Kyiv imposed martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24. (ANI/Xinhua)

