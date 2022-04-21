Kiev [Ukraine], April 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday met with European Council President Charles Michel, appreciating the European Union (EU) for the support of Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, Zelensky's press service reported.

"European partners have made a significant contribution to our military capabilities," Zelensky said.

In particular, he thanked the EU for allocating 1.5 billion euros (some 1.63 billion U.S. dollars) within the European Peace Fund to finance the military needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Besides, Zelensky appreciated the EU for imposing sanctions on Russia and called for strengthening the restrictive measures by imposing a full energy embargo on Russia, including oil and gas imports.

For his part, Michel said the EU adopted a decision to provide military support to Ukraine, including equipment and weapons, in the first days of the conflict.

In addition, EU member states provided assistance at the bilateral level at the request of the Ukrainian state, Michel said.

"We will do everything we can for Ukraine to win, because we want the victory of Ukraine," said the president of the European Council.

Later in the day, Michel tweeted that the EU will create a Solidarity Trust Fund to help Ukraine in post-conflict recovery.

Michel arrived in Kiev earlier in the day. (ANI/Xinhua)

