New York [US], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on the home of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and called for punishing those responsible, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Sunday.

Early Sunday, a rocket struck Al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad. An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that the prime minister was taken to hospital with slight injuries. The prime minister later tweeted that he was fine. Three of his security guards were wounded, according to Iraqi media.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi earlier today. He calls for the perpetrators of this crime to be held accountable," Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres also called on all Iraqis to show restraint and "reject all violence and any attempts to destabilize Iraq," while urging Iraqi political forces to resolve differences through peaceful and inclusive dialogue, the spokesman added.

The United States, Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, France and Ukraine also condemned the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

