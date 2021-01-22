New York [US], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Thursday's deadly twin suicide bombings targeting civilians at a market in Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, said his spokesman.

Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Iraq, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general appealed to the people of Iraq to reject any attempts to spread fear and violence aimed at undermining peace, stability and unity. He called on the Iraqi government to ensure that those behind these horrific crimes are swiftly identified and brought to justice, it said.

Guterres reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the people and government of Iraq in their efforts to consolidate peace, said the statement.

At least 32 people were killed and 110 others wounded in twin suicide bombings in Baghdad as a suicide bomber blew up his explosive belt in a crowded outdoor clothing market in Bab al-Sharji area, before a second one detonated his a few minutes later in the same market. (ANI/Xinhua)

