World News | UN Panel Demands US Take Immediate Reforms to Eliminate Structural Racism in Police System

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 10:55 PM IST
World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], June 12 (Sputnik/ANI): The US government should implement immediate reforms to eliminate structural discrimination by police, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said in a statement on Friday.

"[The committee] urges the Government of the United States of America, State and local authorities to take immediate and appropriate reforms aimed at eliminating racially disparate impacts or structural discrimination in the police and the criminal justice system, taking into account the rights of victims of racially motivated crime," the statement said.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he is finalizing an executive order to encourage law enforcement departments to implement "current standards" amid nationwide protests sparked by the May 25 police killing of African American George Floyd. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

