New York [US], January 11 (ANI): The United Nations and non-governmental organizations on Tuesday launched joint response plans aiming to deliver vital humanitarian relief to 22 million people in Afghanistan and support 5.7 million displaced Afghans and local communities in five neighbouring countries.

In a statement, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said, the humanitarian and refugee response plans combined require over USD 5 billion in international funding in 2022.

According to UNHCR, people in Afghanistan face one of the world's most rapidly growing humanitarian crises.

"Half of the population face acute hunger, over 9 million people are displaced, millions of children are out of school, fundamental rights of women and girls are under attack, farmers and herders are struggling amidst the worst drought in decades, and the economy is in free fall. Without support, tens of thousands of children are at risk of dying from malnutrition as basic health services have collapsed," read the statement.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said, "Events in Afghanistan over the past year have unfolded with dizzying speed and with profound consequences for the Afghan people. The world is perplexed and looking for the right way to react. Meanwhile, a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms."

"My message is urgent: don't shut the door on the people of Afghanistan. Humanitarian partners are on the ground, and they are delivering, despite the challenges. Help us scale up to stave off wide-spread hunger, disease, malnutrition and ultimately death by supporting the humanitarian plan we are launching today," Griffiths added.

In the meantime, UN High Commission for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, "The international community must do everything it can to prevent a catastrophe in Afghanistan, which would not only compound suffering but would drive further displacement both within the country and throughout the region. At the same time, we must also urgently scale up the response in support of refugees and the communities that have hosted them for generations. The needs of refugees cannot be dismissed nor can the generosity of host countries be taken for granted. They need support and they need it today." (ANI)

