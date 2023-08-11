Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Cairo, Aug 11 (AP) The United Nations said Friday that five staff members who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have walked free

In a brief statement, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said that all “available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health”.

The five men were workers with the UN Department of Security and Safety, Haq said.

The identity of the kidnappers was not revealed. (AP)

