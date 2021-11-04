New York [US], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday extended the authorization of an EU-led peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) for another 12 months.

The UN council adopted Resolution 2604, re-authorizing European Union Force Althea (EUFOR ALTHEA) in BiH for one year, starting from the adoption date of this resolution.

It also re-authorized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) presence in the country for 12 months.

The EUFOR ALTHEA in BiH is a military force of 600 troops with a mission to ensure continued compliance with the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which put an end to the Bosnian War that took place in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 and 1995.

The mandate of the force is to support the BiH authorities in maintaining a safe and secure environment in the Balkan country. (ANI/Xinhua)

