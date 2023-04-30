Kabul [Afghanistan], April 30 (ANI): Afghanistan is witnessing unfavourable trends in the security situation, including the growth of terrorist and drug threats, Collective Security Treaty Organization members noted, according to ToloNews citing CSTO's statement.

In the 37th meeting of the Working Group on Afghanistan at the CSTO Ministerial Council, the members noted, "There was a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan. The participants noted the persistence of unfavourable trends in the security situation, including the growth of terrorist and drug threats emanating from the territory of this country. It was noted that Afghanistan was still in a difficult economic situation and the Afghan people were facing problems in the social and humanitarian sphere."

On Thursday, the organization held the 37th meeting which was attended by delegations from the organization's member states, the CSTO Deputy Secretary General SI Ordabaev, Charge d'Affaires of Afghanistan in the Russian Federation, representatives of the UNRCCA, the CIS ATC, the Coordination Service of the Council of Commanders of Border Troops of the CIS and the ICRC, according to the statement.

However, the Taliban denied the concerns of the CSTO regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

"The collective security treaty organization should not have any concerns about Afghanistan. Afghanistan is more secure now than before and there have been no incidents and we don't have any rebels and individuals who are uncontrolled. The government has controlled all over Afghanistan and we don't see any issue that could be considered insecurity," said Zabiullah Mujahid, Taliban-appointed Spokesman.

"Our geographical location caused the tensions to continue and the tensions among the regional and world countries have not let us have permanent stability," said Yousuf Ameen Zazai, a military veteran, according to ToloNews.

"The message of the CSTO is clear. They are concerned about the counterproductive harm of the ongoing situation from Afghanistan," said Hameed Safoot, a political analyst.

This comes as Pakistan news outlet Dawn reported that the Pakistan ambassador to Washington said at a seminar that "Afghanistan's stability is imperative, first and foremost, for its own people who have suffered grievously over the past four decades."

Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan, said that the US and Pakistan are working together on security, reported ToloNews.

"We are working together to ensure that Afghanistan is never again a place for terrorism. So our future is together as partners, we continue to believe that Pakistan and the United States should work together," she said.

Earlier the Taliban said that it has conducted more than 70 operations against Daesh in Afghanistan in which key Daesh fighters were killed, according to ToloNews. (ANI)

