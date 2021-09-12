Balochistan [Pakistan] September 12 (ANI): Two Pakistan soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Kech district of Balochistan province.

The attackers fired on the convoy of Frontier Corps South soldiers in the Buleda area of Kech district on Thursday, Dawn reported.

The soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Saboor and Sepoy Abdul Hakim. The injured soldier was identified as Abdul Sattar. Meanwhile, the injured soldier and bodies were taken to a nearby healthcare facility.

Citing official sources, the Pakistani publication reported that members of security forces immediately returned fire, but the attackers managed to escape.

In another act of terrorism near Kalat, some motorcyclists hurled a hand-grenade on a police vehicle patrolling the highway, Dawn reported.

The grenade exploded close to the vehicle, leaving two policemen and two other people injured.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the troubled country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

