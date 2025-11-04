New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav is scheduled to travel to Brazil for the COP to be held in Brazil on November 10.

The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP30, is the annual meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"Delegation is going to Brazil to attend the COP 30 conference. More than 190 countries will be participating in the COP 30 conference. The Indian delegation will discuss climate finance, Indicators Rationalise Adaptation, new technology, and other issues. An early Heads of State Summit is scheduled for November 6-7, 2025, to allow for focused high-level discussions and better organisation. All the countries' ambassadors will attend the pre-event," Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said.

COP 30 conference will be held from November 10 to 21, 2025.

It serves as the world's primary forum for international negotiations on addressing climate change, bringing together representatives from nearly 200 countries, along with scientists, NGOs, businesses, and civil society.

This time, Brazil, specifically Belem in the state of Para, located at the gateway to the Amazon rainforest, will host the conference.

The air quality in the national capital showed a slight improvement on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 316.

According to the sources, the Environment Ministry has been holding continuous meetings with the Union Agriculture Minister and with the Agriculture Ministers of the states surrounding Delhi. 980 industries were identified as causing significant pollution and have been banned. Villages have been identified for stubble burning, and 70% of the stubble has been burned so far.

Green crackers were also used this time, yet the situation is better than before. The world is now beginning to accept the Panchamrit (five-pointed approach) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about. Prime Minister Modi said that India wants to provide solutions to the world regarding the environment, not problems.

India has been a strong voice for the Global South. India is a member of several global groupings, including the G20 and BRICS, and India has been speaking out in these groups as well. (ANI)

