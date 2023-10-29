Washington, Oct 29 (PTI) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have held wide-ranging discussions, including on the importance of a successful 13th WTO Ministerial Conference and finalising a date for the next bilateral Trade Policy Forum.

They met in Osaka in Japan, ahead of the G7 Trade Ministers' Meeting.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Former Vice President Mike Pence Announces Withdrawal from Presidential Race Amid Financial Struggles and Lagging Poll Numbers.

Tai and Goyal also discussed the importance of a successful 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, a readout of the meeting issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) read.

During their meeting in Osaka, Tai expressed her desire for the US to help advance meaningful progress on key topics during this ministerial meeting, including on reforming the WTO to meet the needs of all people, it read.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Preparing for Massive Ground Incursion Into Gaza With Early Raids, Says Report.

They also discussed ways to intensify cooperation on bilateral trade issues as well as working together to finalise the date for the next bilateral Trade Policy Forum, it said.

According to the readout, Tai also shared updates on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations and the need to deliver meaningful outcomes and deliverables in the coming weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)