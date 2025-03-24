New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal joined Global Maritime Leaders at the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) to discuss, deliberate and devise strategies based on the shared vision for a secure, sustainable and prosperous maritime future.

During the day, the Minister held important meetings with the Senior Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong as well as Philippe Tabarot, the Minister of Transport, France. Sonowal also held meetings with Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister of Trade and Industry, Singapore; as well as Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs, to further deepen the bilateral relationship.

Also Read | How India’s Market Slump Impacts Small Investors.

The Minister highlighted the challenges and India's vision to channel growth of the maritime sector around that Sonowal also argued for strengthening maritime connectivity and supply chains while the need for collective effort towards a green sustainable maritime future.

On digitalisation and future-ready shipping, the Union Minister reiterated how it is the core strategy of India's maritime policy. India's maritime policies like ONOP, NLP (Marine), and MAITRI are streamlining port services, cutting transaction times, and enabling real-time data. India is also partnering with the UAE and Singapore to create Virtual Trade Corridors for seamless cargo movement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 24: Jim Parsons, Emraan Hashmi, Jessica Chastain and Alyssa Healy - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 24.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India's maritime vision, rooted in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', promotes collaboration and shared prosperity. As a reliable and responsible partner, India is committed to building a green, secure, and inclusive maritime future. Alongside Singapore and global partners, we aim to drive innovation and collective action for a resilient maritime ecosystem."

Sarbananda Sonowal met the Senior Minister and former Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong at the SMW. Union Minister was ushered to the bilateral meeting with Murali Pillai, Minister of State, Ministry of Lawand Ministry of Transport, Singapore. The Union Minister also held individual meetings with other senior members of the government including Tan See Leng and Balakrishnan.

At the SMW, Sonowal said that India is addressing supply chain vulnerabilities by developing key corridors like IMEEC, the Eastern Maritime Corridor, and the North-South Transport Corridor to secure trade routes. A USD 20 billion investment would enhance logistics, port connectivity, and trade facilitation. India targets a top-five global shipbuilding rank by 2047 through policy reforms and infrastructure upgrades.

Ports aim to grow their global cargo share from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2047, supported by a Maritime Development Fund for fleet and shipyard expansion. The GIFT City is also rising as a global hub for maritime finance and ship leasing, offering a competitive gateway to global capital, highlighted Sarbananda Sonowal at the SMW.

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The maritime sector faces both challenges and opportunities, from climate change and geopolitics to digital disruption and shifting trade patterns. Guided by PM Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, India is advancing as a modern, self-reliant, and globally connected economy. The maritime sector is key to driving growth, resilience, and sustainable connectivity. India is expanding port infrastructure,integrating logistics, and boosting ease of doing business--resulting in greater port efficiency, stronger cargo flows, and growing investor confidence."

In his concluding remark, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Sustainability is central to India's maritime strategy. We are advancing green port infrastructure, promoting low-emission shipping, and Supporting innovation in low-carbon vessels.Three Green Hydrogen Hub Ports--Kandla, Tuticorin, and Paradip--will drive alternative fuel adoption and green hydrogen production. India is also leading the IMO's Green Voyage 2050 initiative, helping developing nations in their energy transitions. Our commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, extends to developing Green Shipping Corridors, including the proposed India-Singapore Green and Digital Corridor, focused on clean energy and smart logistics. Oceans unite us. Through partnerships, we can turn today's maritime challenges into shared, sustainable opportunities."

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also met Philippe Tabarot and the two leaders discussed possible collaboration on a range of issues like maritime investment to strengthen India's maritime infrastructure, enhance connectivity (including for IMEC), and promote sustainable growth. The two leaders explored opportunities to leverage France's maritime technology and sustainability expertise with India's strategic location and growing shipping sector, aiming to unlock shared economic and strategic gains.

The discussion ranged various topics like shipbuilding and repair collaboration, maritime training for India's manpower, port infrastructure development and modernisation, and alternative fuel bunkering infrastructure development, among other issues aimed at bolstering the maritime relationship between India and France.

Sarbananda Sonowal also met Industry Captains including Jeremy Nixon, Global CEO, ONE and Masashi Hamada along with other corporate leaders from the Maritime Sector including APM Terminals,Gateway Terminals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)