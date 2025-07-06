Tel Aviv [Israel], July 6 (ANI/TPS): With tens of thousands of Israelis still displaced from their northern homes, the University of Haifa has launched "Home Again," a USD 60 million campaign to restore and rebuild communities through trauma care, economic support, and community rebuilding.

The initiative gained momentum with a USD 5 million gift from the Boston-based Frieze Family Foundation to establish a Center for Shared Society.

The university aims to transform crisis into long-term resilience through research-driven recovery, regional partnerships, and coexistence-building programs that address the emotional, economic, and social toll of continued conflict. (ANI/TPS)

