United Nations, Jan 21 (PTI) The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned the "heinous" terror attacks in Abu Dhabi in which two Indians and a Pakistani civilian were killed and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

On the morning of January 17, Houthi rebels targeted the Musaffah ICAD 3 area and the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport, both of which are civilian infrastructure.

Also Read | Omicron Sub-lineage BA.2 Variant Under Investigation in UK.

The attacks, which led to the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killed two Indians and one Pakistani national and injured six other civilians.

“The Houthis confirmed responsibility for the attacks,” a statement from the UAE mission had said.

Also Read | Iran, China and Russia Hold Joint Naval Drill in Indian Ocean Aimed at Boosting Marine Security, Says Report.

In a press statement issued by the 15-nation Council, the powerful UN organ condemned in the strongest terms the “heinous terrorist attacks” in Abu Dhabi on January 17, as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the Houthi attacks and to the Governments of India and Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” the statement said.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti, said in a tweet that the UNSC statement "reaffirms our collective will to call out this heinous #TerrorAttack, where two Indians tragically lost their lives.”

“As conveyed by EAM @DrSJaishankar to UAE counterpart, India condemns this terror attack in strongest terms," he said.

At a Security Council open debate on the Middle East on Wednesday, Tirumurti expressed strong condemnation of the terror attacks in Abu Dhabi.

“Such an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. It is a blatant violation of international law. It is also against all civilized norms,” he said.

Emphasising that India stands in solidarity with the UAE, Tirumurti said New Delhi extends its full support for an unequivocal condemnation by the Council of this terrorist attack.

“It is important that the Council stands united in sending a clear signal against such heinous acts of terror,” he had said.

The Council statement underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

It urges all States to cooperate actively with the UAE government and other relevant authorities.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that the acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed them.

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which the two discussed the terror attack.

Jaishankar condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms and emphasised that “in this day and age, such an attack on innocent civilians was completely unacceptable and against all civilized norms.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)