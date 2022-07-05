Lhasa [Tibet], July 5 (ANI): Vivek Wadhwa an academic, entrepreneur, and author of five best-selling books thanked Dalai Lama for "all he does for humanity -- and for the inspiration he provides to all" on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

Describing Dalai Lama as an embodiment of compassion and clear thought, Wadhwa shared his experience about his wife Tavinder illness, who died due to cancer and how His Holiness gave him the strength to go on in life, reported Tibet Rights Collective (TRC).

Also Read | Defiant Djokovic Storms Back to Beat Sinner and Reach Semi-finals – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

"I lost my wife, Tavinder, to cancer in June 2019. It was completely devastating, because she was everything to me, someone I considered my soulmate," said Wadhwa, adding, "His Holiness has given me the strength to go on in life."

Author of five best-selling books: From Incremental to Exponential; Your Happiness Was Hacked; The Driver in the Driverless Car; Innovating Women; and The Immigrant Exodus, Wadhwa is based in Silicon Valley and researches, speaks and writes about advancing technologies that are transforming the world.

Also Read | China Livid over NASA Chief Bill Nelson’s Charge of Moon Grab, Accuses US of ‘Stoking Space Arms Race’.

His wife Tavinder was a devotee of the Dalai Lama and cherished his values. "What kept me going was her wish that I dedicate the rest of my life to preventing people from suffering the way she did and to help others. She knew that this is the only thing that would give me purpose," said Wadhwa.

With the help of some brilliant scientists and oncology researchers -- the same people who tried to help save Tavinder, Wadhwa developed a grand plan that may lead to cancer cures.

"It uses technologies such as genomics, synthetic biology, organic drug synthesis, and artificial intelligence and creates open-sourced data on an unprecedented scale to try to address many cancers and other conditions for which we currently have no adequate treatment. And it provides a platform for holistic treatments such as those HHDL advocates," he said.

However, Wadhwa realised that the plan was so ambitious and radical that the US, with too many vested interests in the status quo, can't possibly implement it, reported TRC.

To overturn the US medical industry, Wadhwa went to India to meet Dalai Lama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India has leaders ready to think big.

"What I really hoped for more than anything from His Holiness was his blessing for Tavinder. His Holiness gave this blessing and much more; it was an incredible, spiritual experience. I was able also to be at His Holiness's side, at his residence in Dharamshala, for 1 1/2 hour and hear his advice to 300 others. He listened carefully to everyone, reflected on their needs, and offered thoughts touching on their wisdom. I was amazed at how much he really cared and at his true compassion," said the acclaimed author.

Dalai Lama talked about everything from agriculture to medicine to public policy and quantum physics with him.

"He fully understood the power of advanced technologies and the value of traditional medicines. And in response to my own thoughts, he offered to host a global conference of scholars to discuss the role of Ayurveda and Tibetan and Chinese traditional medicine in treating cancer," said Wadhwa.

He said that Dalai Lama has not only a deep understanding of modern and traditional sciences but is also an embodiment of compassion and clear thought.

With Dalai Lama's inspiration and the support of PM Modi, a world-changing project was launched in Kerala in late 2020 called Karkinos Healthcare.

"It implements the key ideas of the grand plan and creates a comprehensive and distributed cancer network for India. It is already helping tens of thousands of people in South India and will soon help millions all over India and abroad -- and provide a foundation for global research that could lead to natural and allopathic cures for cancer and other diseases," said Wadhwa.

Tibetans across the world are set to celebrate the 87th birthday of the Dalai Lama on July 6.

Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence.

Moreover, he has been successful in exposing the true nature of the anti-democratic, anti-religious and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.

China has always interfered in the matters of Tibet and has strongly condemned them from exercising their spiritual practices. It continues to sinicize Buddhism, recently by imposing a ban on sharing religious content on social media.

Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement.

Dalai Lama has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries which were destroyed by China and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)