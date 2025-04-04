Washington, Apr 4 (AP) US employers added a surprising 228,000 jobs last month, as the American labour market continues to show resilience as President Donald Trump wages trade wars, purges federal workers and deports immigrants working in the United States illegally.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2 per cent.

Also Read | Australia Cyberattack: Hackers Steal Savings From Various Pension Funds Including AustralianSuper, Insignia, Hostplus and Other Agencies, Over, 20,000 Accounts Affected.

The hiring numbers were up from 117,000 in February and were nearly double the 130,000 that economists had expected. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)