Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Condemning the Afghan Taliban over the alleged summary killings of dozens of former security forces personnel and enforced disappearances, the US and Western countries joined hands, expressing deep concerns over instances of serious human rights abuses, a media report said.

The group of nations expressed concerns over a Human Rights Watch report that has documented instances of serious human rights abuses by the new rulers of Afghanistan, reported Dawn. The report cites 47 instances of former members of the Afghan National Security Forces, other military personnel, policemen and intelligence agents "who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces" being either summarily executed or arbitrarily arrested or 'disappeared', said the Pakistani publication.

The Taliban's Interior Ministry had rejected the report citing evidence but it acknowledged "some cases" of the murder of former officials due to personal rivalries and enmities.

The Taliban must provide full information to those whose family members have gone missing through enforced disappearances and provide full access to the UN, the media and human rights organisations to investigate and report on human rights in Afghanistan, said Dawn.

HRW report has also asked the Taliban to investigate reported instances of such abuses and prosecute and punish those responsible. It has rightly called upon the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan to "maintain and fully implement its mandate to investigate human rights violations and abuses". The mission must act on its advice, according to Dawn. (ANI)

