Washington, Jul 24 (AP) The number of Americans filing for jobless aid fell for the sixth straight week, hitting the lowest level since mid-April.

The Labour Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending July 19 fell by 4,000 to 2,17,000. That's fewer than the 2,27,000 new applications analysts were expecting.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Applications for unemployment aid are viewed as representative of layoffs.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, declined by 5,000 to 2,24,500.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Biggest, Most Economically Significant Trade Deal UK Has Made Since Leaving EU, Says British PM Keir Starmer on FTA.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits for the week of July 12 remained stable, rising by just 4,000 to 1.96 million. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)