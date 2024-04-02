New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The US Embassy in India has consolidated B1/B2 interview waiver appointments in New Delhi. However, applicants will be able to submit their application forms free of cost at any of the five Visa Application Centers or, for a fee of 850 rupees per application, they can drop the documents at any of the US Document Dropoff Centers located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Cochin, Jalandhar, or Pune.

The US Embassy in India, in a post on X wrote, "Planning to book a visitor visa appointment using our convenient interview waiver process? You might notice something new. As part of our continuing effort to streamline visa processing, we've consolidated B1/B2 interview waiver appointments in New Delhi going forward."

"You'll still be able to submit your application forms free of cost at any of our five Visa Application Centers. Or, for a fee of 850 rupees per application, you can drop your documents at any of our Document Dropoff Centers located in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Cochin, Jalandhar, or Pune," the post added.

Adding that the appointments will be readily available in New Delhi for any interview waiver-eligible applicants looking for a visitor visa, the Embassy said, "Because of this consolidation, you will see limited interview waiver appointments available for visitor visas in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. But don't worry, appointments continue to be readily available in New Delhi for any interview waiver-eligible applicants looking for a visitor visa."

"You will not be required to travel to New Delhi unless you are later found ineligible to use the interview waiver process," it said.

The US Consular Team in India processed a record 1.4 million US visas in 2023, which is higher than ever, and has brought down the visitor visa appointment wait times by 75 per cent.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India said that Indians now represent one out of every 10 US visa applicants around the world.

"In 2023, the US Embassy and Consulates in India processed a record-smashing 1.4 million US visas. Demand across all visa classes was unprecedented, with a 60 per cent increase in applications compared to 2022. Indians now represent one out of every ten US visa applicants around the world," an official statement read.

Visitor visas (B1/B2) have rebounded to represent the second-highest number of applications in the US Mission's history -- over 7,00,000.

Process improvements and investments in staffing have brought the appointment wait time for visitor visas down from an average of 1,000 days to only 250 days around the country with minimal wait time in all categories. (ANI)

