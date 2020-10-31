Washington DC [US], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States jumped from 8 million to 9 million in just two weeks, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed on Friday.

Health officials had by (mid-day) confirmed 9,007,298 cases of COVID-19, up from 8 million on October 16, the data showed. The death toll, meanwhile, had reached 229,293, according to the data.

Also Read | US Elections 2020 | Joe Biden and Jill Biden: All You Need to Know About The Ex-Vice President and Former Second Lady.

According to the university's data, there are 45,373,712 cases and 1,185,053 deaths in the world. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)