Washington, October 30: Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden are again at the centrestage of American politics, being tipped as the country's next President and First Lady, respectively. With all the pre-poll surveys pointing towards the exit of incumbent President Donald Trump, the prospects of Bidens emerging as next occupants of White House are strong. Israel Factor in US Elections 2020: Where Donald Trump and Joe Biden Stand on Conflict in 'Holy Land'.

Notably, the Bidens have, for eight long years, been the occupants of the official residence at the United States Naval Observatory -- where the Vice President stays with his family -- which is the closest once could get to the White House in the hierarchy of American polity. With barely few days remaining for the US presidential election results to be out, here is a brief profile of Joe and Jill Biden.

Joe Biden, The Former Vice President

Born as Joseph Robinette Biden Jr in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942, his family later shifted to New Castle County, Delaware during the formative years of his life. He pursued his degree education from the University of Delaware, and went onto complete his post-graduation in law from the Syracuse University in 1968.

The year 1972 brought Biden on to the national political map, as he was elected as a Senator of the Democratic Party from Delaware. He was re-elected for six consecutive terms, which political analysts describe as his biggest approval rating from the electoral constituency he represented for 36 years.

The current presidential run is not the first for Biden. He was in the race in 1988, but had to eventually pull out as his campaign lost the steam. The year 2004 was also considered as his moment by many within the Democrats, but he eventually decided not to enter the race.

In 2008, Biden listed himself as a candidate for the White House, but was thwarted by the Barack Obama wave which trumped him in the primaries. Obama, after clinching the Democratic Party's nomination, asked him to join him as the running mate -- which Biden agreed to after initially declining.

The Obama-Biden duo won in 2008, followed by 2012. At the end of their eight years, it was expected that Biden would be the frontrunner for the presidential post. The party had, however, joined the Hillary Clinton bandwagon and many considered that Biden's age - then 74 - was not on his side.

A reluctant Biden did join the presidential race in 2020. Despite losing to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the initial set of primaries, the Super Tuesday contest changed the fate of his campaign. A spree of victories sealed his nomination in June this year, after he crossed over the threshold of required delegate counts.

Jill Biden, The Former Second Lady

Jill Biden, who served as the Second Lady between 2008-16, was born in 1951 in Hammington, New Jersey. She was raised in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and pursued her education from the University of Delaware -- the same institution where her husband had also studied. Jill went on to pursue her master's degree from the West Chester University and Villanova University.

A full-time teacher for nearly 36 years, she turned her focus completely to charitable and humanitarian activities from 2016 onwards. Jill got married to Biden in 1977, five years after the latter lost his first wife in an accident. Jill gave birth to Ashley, and was also the stepmother of Biden's two sons - Beau and Hunter.

From 1980 to 1993, Jill taught English reading to children and adolescents with emotional disabilities, From 1993 onwards, she worked as the writing instructor at Delaware Technical & Community College. In 2009, she began teaching as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College. This made her the second Second Lady in the United States to hold a private job while her husband was serving as the Vice President.

Notably, Jill was against the Democratic Party's decision in 2004 to prop up Biden against George Bush who was seeking re-election. A widely reported incident involving her dates back to 2003, when a group of Democrats met Biden to convince him to enter the presidential race. Jill, who was seated in a swimsuit outside the pool of their residence, took a magic marker and wrote "NO" over her costume. She subsequently entered the meeting room to convey Biden and others what her opinion was.

In 2007, however, Jill was amongst the group of persons who strongly wanted Biden to enter the presidential race. She was starkly opposed to the Republican military policy in Iraq, and felt that her husband was the best choice to steer the United States into the right direction. After Biden lost in the primaries to Obama, Jill was supportive of his decision to run as the Vice President.

Over the past four years, Jill has been focussing on the four major issues of education, cancer, healthcare and support to military families. She is heading the Biden Breast Health Initiative non-profit organization, and is actively involved in the activities of Delaware Boots on the Ground -- an organisation aimed at supporting ex-servicemen. She is also the co-founder of Joining Forces with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

