Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's last-minute order summoning hundreds of generals and admirals to a Virginia base has puzzled current and former defence officials, The Hill reported.

The directive calls for top officers to attend a Tuesday meeting at Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, where Hegseth is expected to deliver a short address on military standards and "warrior ethos." Invitations were sent to all officers with the rank of brigadier general or rear admiral and above, along with their senior enlisted leaders.

The gathering, described as unprecedented in size and timing, has raised questions over its purpose. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling told MSNBC's Morning Joe, "We're way out in terms of unusual in this one."

Active-duty colleagues "don't know what this is about," he added. "So it could be about a shifting national security strategy, it could be cuts to the general officer corps, Secretary Hegseth has mentioned that several times, it could be about the upcoming budget stalemate, or it could be concerns over information leaks or press leaks."

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week" but did not provide further details. According to The Hill, the directive was sent to more than 800 generals, admirals, and their top enlisted advisers worldwide, including those stationed in conflict zones in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific.

The Washington Post cited one source as saying the meeting was intended to be an "eyeball-to-eyeball kind of conversation" between Hegseth and his senior commanders. Hertling noted that such a mass convergence of top brass had no precedent in US military history. "Certainly during wartime, generals commanding in a theater are brought in individually with their team or the president or the secretary of Defense visits them at their theater operation, but I've never seen anything like this before, and it just seems extremely bizarre and strange," he said.

Meetings of senior officers are not uncommon, but The Hill reported that the scale and urgency of this gathering have sparked concerns. Critics also noted that secure communications systems typically allow commanders to convene without leaving their posts, even during conflict.

Outside groups have also expressed alarm. The Democracy Forward Foundation filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking documents on the purpose of the meeting and security risks associated with concentrating so many leaders in one place. Its president, Skye Perryman, said in a statement: "In recent weeks, President Trump has developed a pattern of using respected members of the military as decoration for his antics, and has improperly deployed the military in our nation's cities. He has done this without the authorization of Congress and against the wishes of governors and city leaders. Against this backdrop, Americans of all backgrounds are concerned about the President's transparency and the misuse of the nation's military here at home. The American people have a right to know what their government is doing, and our team is taking action."

The American Civil Liberties Union also wrote to lawmakers, urging them to conduct oversight. Chris Anders, its director of democracy and technology, said in a Thursday letter: "At minimum, the Pentagon must disclose the agenda for the meeting and any planned changes in policy or program. But more importantly, we urge you to obtain assurances that any changes announced or instituted at the meeting will not result in further unconstitutional, illegal, or other harmful actions."

President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have downplayed concerns, accusing the press of exaggerating the issue. "Why is that such a big deal?" Trump said from the Oval Office. "You act like this is a bad thing, isn't it nice that people are coming from all over the world to meet?" Vance added, "I think it's odd that you guys have made it into such a big story."

Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, suggested Hegseth's motivation might be to assert control. "It's just a stunt, and it looks truly, truly excessive," Haass said on MSNBC. "There's easier ways to do this. We have fought wars in recent years, by the way, without people leaving their bases. That's why we have these secure video systems. ... You don't need to do something like this. It has to be something much more personal."

The Hill reported that the unusual scope, speed, and lack of explanation for the meeting have left both the Pentagon and outside observers demanding clarity. (ANI)

