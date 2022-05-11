Washington [US], May 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of US citizens killed by drug overdoses soared to more than 107,000 last year, the highest figure ever recorded, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report issued on Wednesday.

The death toll shot up by 15% to 107,600 in 2021, a rise of almost 14,000 over the 93,655 in 2020, the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) said in the report.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Says He Will Appoint New PM This Week.

The death toll in the first year of the Biden administration continued a worrisome trend from the last year of the presidency of Donald Trump. The previous year, 2020, drug overdose deaths grew by 30% compared to 2019, the CDC's figures said.

More than 70% of the drug overdose deaths were caused by a single substance, fentanyl, which was the fatal agent in 71,238 cases, the CDC said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Global Companies Suffer Under China’s ‘Unsustainable’ Zero COVID-19 Policy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)