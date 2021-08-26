Kabul [Afghanistan], August 26 (ANI): The US Embassy in Kabul has issued a security alert after twin explosions were reported in the capital city of Afghanistan which killed at least 13 people and over 50 people sustained injuries.

Earlier today, Pentagon confirmed two explosions in Kabul. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel, which is not too far away from the first location.

"Event: EXPLOSION AT THE ABBEY GATE OF KABUL AIRPORT, REPORTS OF GUNFIRE. There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time. US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the US embassy said in its security alert.

According to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, at least 52 people got injured in the blast near the Baron Hotel. He added adding that two explosions occurred in the area and the other blast also has casualties.

An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport, Politico reported citing US officials. This comes just hours after officials began warning about an increased ISIS threat in Afghanistan.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," John Kirby, US Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

On Wednesday, the US State Department had sent out an alert advising its citizens to avoid travelling to the Kabul airport. (ANI)

