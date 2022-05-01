Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 1 (ANI): The US Embassy in Sri Lanka has issued a "demonstration alert" ahead of the city-wide protests to be held in Colombo.

Several demonstrations and marches are planned in and around Colombo on Sunday to protest the economic situation in the country.

"The demonstrations are likely to make travel to/from/within Colombo more difficult and cause road closures and traffic congestion throughout the day," the US Embassy said.

Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst economic woes since gaining independence in 1948. It is grappling with food and electricity shortages, affecting many people, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. (ANI)

