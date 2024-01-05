Washington, Jan 5 (AP) The nation's employers added a robust 216,000 jobs last month, the latest sign that the American job market remains resilient even in the face of sharply higher interest rates.

Friday's report from the Labour Department showed that December's job gain exceeded the 173,000 that were added in November. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 per cent — the 23rd straight month that joblessness has remained below 4 per cent.

Also Read | Indian Navy Warship Reaches Hijacked Vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia Coast, Issues Warning to Pirates.

The latest data reflect an economy and a job market that are decelerating back to pre-pandemic norms.

Despite the economy's steady growth, low unemployment, healthy hiring and cooling inflation, though, polls show that many Americans are dissatisfied with the economy. That disconnect, which will likely be an issue in the 2024 elections, has puzzled economists and political analysts.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Climbs to 22,438 Amid Intense Fighting, Says Palestinian Health Ministry.

A key factor, though, is the public's exasperation with higher prices. Though inflation has been falling more or less steadily for a year and a half, prices are still 17% higher than they were before the inflation surge began. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)