New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Saturday offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in a train accident in Odisha. He stated that the US stands with India in this time of grief.

"On behalf of the US Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore. We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief," tweeted Eric Garcetti.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Italy in India also offered condolences to the families of the victims of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

The Embassy of Italy in India tweeted, "Heartfelt and deepest condolences to the people of India and the families of the victims of the train accident in Odisha." The Embassy of Italy in India made the statement in response to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's tweet about Odisha's train accident.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani tweeted, "The Italian Government expresses deep condolences to #India for the tragic railway accident that occurred today in Balasore. A prayer for the victims and injured, I hope those still trapped will be rescued."

The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train in Balasore has risen to 238, South Eastern Railway said on Saturday. It further said that food packets, tea and water is being given to passengers.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said.

"Water, tea and food packets are being provided to passengers at Kharagpur station. Food packets will also be provided in Howrah after the arrival of the train," South Eastern Railway said.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. Vaishnaw on Saturday said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the accident.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said, "A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry."

He added, "Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration."

Coromandel Express, which was on its way to Chennai rammed the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Yeswanthpur to Howrah.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata. (ANI)

