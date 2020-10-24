Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): The United States and European Union on Friday (local time) have launched a new bilateral dialogue between the European External Action Service and the US Department of State on China.

The decision was taken during a telephonic conversation between Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

"During the meeting, they launched a new bilateral dialogue between the European External Action Service and the US Department of State on China. Borrell and Pompeo welcomed the start of this dialogue as a dedicated forum for EU and US experts to discuss the full range of issues related to China," the statement read.

They also discussed a range of issues of common interest in the context of the Transatlantic Partnership, read an official statement issued by the State Department.

The leaders also agreed to continue meetings at the senior official and expert levels on themes including human rights, security, and multilateralism.

The next high-level meeting between the Deputy Secretary of State and European External Action Service Secretary-General will be held in mid-November 2020, the department said. (ANI)

