Moscow [Russia], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): A number of US and EU officials are concerned about the alleged movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, the Washington Post reported.

The officials, who anonymously spoke to the newspaper, claimed that they had noticed unusual movements of military personnel and equipment in western Russia.

The officials revealed that they started to notice these movements in the past few weeks following the completion of a joint military operation between Russian and Belarus, Zapad 2021, which took place from September 10-16.

Kiev alongside a number of Western states expressed concern about alleged intensifications of aggressive behaviour by Russia near its borders with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously noted that Russia is only moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to Peskov, Russia's actions do not threaten any other states and must not worry anyone. (ANI/Sputnik)

