Washington [US], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and the European Union have agreed to cooperate on pathogen monitoring and vaccine research, President Joe Biden and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

The two leaders issued a joint statement on occasion of the second Global COVID-19 Summit.

Also Read | Ranil Wickremesinghe Sworn In As Sri Lanka's New Prime Minister Amid Economic Crisis.

"The EU and the US will collaborate to improve pathogen monitoring and threat assessment, leveraging existing and novel approaches, providing integrated surveillance, real-time monitoring, early warning systems, forecasting and analytics, intelligence exchange, supporting rapid response networks, and an 'always-ready' health emergency workforce to prevent or mitigate cross-border outbreaks, all within a One Health approach," the statement said.

They also pledged to boost cooperation in research and development for new vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

Also Read | North Korea Fired Unspecified Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea, Claims South Korean Military.

"Acknowledging the importance of swiftly reacting to pandemics, the US and EU support science to shorten the cycle for the development of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics from 300 to 100 days following the identification of such threats and work to make them widely available. In the near term, the EU and the US. committed to deepening cooperation to identify and evaluate variant adapted, more broadly protective, and next generation vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, while ensuring their safety and efficacy," the statement said.

The COVID-19 summit, hosted by the governments of the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal, convened heads of state, health professionals and experts from all over the world in order to work out joint strategies in fighting the virus.

During the summit, the US also reaffirmed its pledge to expand investments in bilateral global health security programs. The county committed an extra $200 million to the World Bank's fund to prevent pandemics.

The European Union promised to provide $450 million for the pandemic preparedness and global health security financial intermediary fund at the World Bank. In addition, European countries made their individual pledges. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)