Islamabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The US on Friday expressed support for Pakistan's democracy and the key role of an independent press as US Ambassador Donald Blome met newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed bilateral issues, economic reforms and regional security.

Blome, who called on Sharif at the Prime Minister House here, asserted that the US considers Pakistan an important partner and hoped to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Blome also expressed support of the US for Pakistan's democracy and the key role of an independent press, Acting US Embassy Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery said in a statement.

Blome and Sharif discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional security, US support for continued economic reforms with and through the International Monetary Fund, trade and investment, education and climate change, he said.

The two also discussed how both countries can work together to accelerate projects addressing climate change under the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework.

According to a statement by Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, the prime minister expressed satisfaction with the present state of bilateral relations and emphasised the need to maintain the positive momentum.

He said this can be done by regularly convening existing dialogue mechanisms focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture, and climate change.

Sharif said his government would "focus on macro-economic reforms to stabilise the economy and attract foreign investment." He also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan, the statement said.

The situation in Gaza and the Red Sea and the developments in Afghanistan were also discussed.

The meeting also came a day after a US Congressional committee announced that it would hold a hearing on March 20 on the recently held elections in Pakistan after over two dozen lawmakers expressed concern over the fairness of the polls.

On March 20, the House Foreign Affairs Committee is also scheduled to consider a resolution which expresses support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

The resolution calls on the US President and the Secretary of State to work with Pakistan to ensure democracy, human rights, and the rule of law are upheld and urges Islamabad to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.

The meeting comes as an International Monetary Fund mission is in Pakistan to review progress on the USD 3 billion Standby Agreement before issuing its final tranche of USD 1.1 billion.

Pakistan is hopeful of getting the Washington-based global lender's nod as it is eager to get a fresh and bigger loan from the IMF to improve its balance of payments.

