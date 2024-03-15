London, March 15: More than 20 animals were reportedly "slammed and stamped" to death by two schoolboys following a break-in at an environmental college in London in a case of animal cruelty. The boys, aged 11 and 12, respectively, pleaded guilty to charges of causing unnecessary suffering to animals and causing criminal damage after rabbits, snakes, and birds were killed during the break-in, which also resulted in 40,000 Pounds worth of damage.

According to a report by the Mirror, the basis of the boys' guilty pleas on Thursday, March 14, was disputed by the prosecution, which argued that it absolved them of any culpability for the deaths of the animals. Additionally, both boys admitted to causing criminal damage at Gunnersbury Park's Putt in the Park mini-golf course. The break-in occurred at Capel Manor College in Gunnersbury Park on February 25, where staff reported animals being killed and enclosures damaged. During the break-in, the boys also stole various animals from the environmental college, including ferrets, guinea pigs, and three snakes. Animal Cruelty in UK: Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Prison for Starving, Chaining Dog to Fridge After It Gives Birth to Seven Puppies.

Police discovered three children, including the two boys, playing with a snake in a changing room at Gunnersbury Park sports centre. As per a report by the Independent, a barn owl named Shiraz escaped during the break-in and was recovered at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport. It is now being cared for at the college's Enfield campus. Prosecutor Vijay Khuttan described CCTV footage of the incident, revealing "extreme animal cruelty" as the boys were seen throwing animals around, slamming them on the floor, and stamping on them. Animal Cruelty in UK Video: Teenager Throws Poor Cat Off Cliff, Arrested After Disturbing Clip Goes Viral.

While the boys were said to be "of good character," their actions represented a significant jump into criminality, according to Mr Khuttan. Despite the defence's claims that the boys' lack of maturity and remorsefulness should be considered, lead magistrate Dr Prabhjot Kaur Basra emphasised the seriousness of the offences. The boys were released on bail and are scheduled to be sentenced at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Youth Court on April 4 after having pleaded guilty on the first possible occasion.

