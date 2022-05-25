Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): As a mark of respect for the victims killed in the Texas school shooting, US President Joe Biden ordered on Tuesday that the flags will fly at half-mast at the White House and other public places until Saturday.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," President Joe Biden said in a press release.

According to the release, US President said that the flag will be flown at half-mast for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Earlier, President Biden was briefed on the Texas shooting incident.

Taking to Twitter, White House new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available."

"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Jean-Pierre added.

Upon the mass shooting in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott released a statement which stated that people across Texas are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde.

"Cecilia (Abbott's wife) and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School," the statement reads.

Abbott further said that he had instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime.

"The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials with all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal," the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Biden will address the nation about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this evening at 8:15 p.m. ET from the White House, following his return from Asia.

Earlier, on Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and 1 teacher in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter also died.

This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN. (ANI)

