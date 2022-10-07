Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): An Islamic State smuggler of weapons was killed by the United States in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, according to the Pentagon.

Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support operations was killed near Qamishli village on Wednesday, as per the US Central Command.

"Last night (Wednesday), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, near the village of Qamishli, targeting Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations. During the operation, the targeted individual was killed and one of his associates was wounded," the US Central Command forces said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement further added that two additional associates were detained by the forces.

"USCENTCOM is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS," USCENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in the statement.

No US forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to US equipment, as per the statement. (ANI)

