US general stresses need for professional military forces for regional security in Bangladesh. (Photo/US Embassy in Dhaka)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 26 (ANI): A US general has stressed the need for professional military forces for regional security amid tension in the Myanmar border with Bangladesh.

"Lt Gen. Joel P. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, visited Bangladesh on March 24-25," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The general shared with Bangladeshi counterparts about the potential acquisition of US-origin equipment to enhance interoperability and capabilities, appreciation for the professionalism of the Bangladesh military, and the importance of professional military forces in ensuring regional stability," the statement said.

"During his visit, Lt Gen Vowell met with counterparts in the armed forces of Bangladesh, reinforcing the U.S. Army's commitment to a strong relationship with the Bangladesh Army while highlighting shared security interests and ongoing collaboration," it added.

"This includes recognition of the Bangladesh Army's ongoing support to domestic security, particularly in light of other demands such as disaster response, dialogue on Bangladesh's primary military challenges and potential areas where the U.S. can provide support, and discussion of Exercise TIGER LIGHTNING in Summer '25," the statement said.

Earlier, the United States extended its congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day, reaffirming its support for the country's democratic journey, according to a report in Daily Star Dhaka.

In a statement issued by the US Department of State, Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the significance of this year's celebration as Bangladesh prepares for upcoming elections.

"This celebration comes at a pivotal point in Bangladesh's history, as the Interim Government prepares the nation for elections that will allow the people of Bangladesh to choose the path forward for their nation," Rubio said.

He emphasised the United States' support for Bangladesh's journey, expressing eagerness to continue the partnership in promoting economic development and regional security in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

