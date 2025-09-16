Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): The US Department of Homeland Security condemned the brutal murder of the Indian national Chandra Nagamalliah in Texas by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, stating that the incident could have been completely ignored if the "criminal illegal alien" had not been released by the Biden administration.

In a post on social media X, the US DHS stated that the incident highlighted why illegal aliens were being removed to third countries and no longer being allowed to stay in America.

"This vile monster beheaded a man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victims' head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back.

This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and @Sec_Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT," the post read.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the accused would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and would be charged with murder in the first degree.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump stated that he was aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an "Illegal alien" from Cuba.

Trump also slammed former President Joe Biden and blamed him for the "criminal" being released back into the US during his administration.

"I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration are doing an incredible job in MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!" Trump posted on Truth Social. (ANI)

