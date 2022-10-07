Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): The United States condemned the mass shooting massacre that took place at a child care centre in Thailand and conveyed its "deepest condolences" to the bereaved families.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement said that the US was "horrified" by the tragic shooting at the day care in Thailand.

Also Read | Greece: 17 Dead As Migrant Boat Sinks off Coasts of Lesvos Island in Aegean Sea; Watch Video.

"The United States was horrified by the tragic shooting at a day care center in Nong ua Lam Phu Province, Thailand. The images are heartbreaking and our deepest condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones. We condemn this act of violence and stand ready to assist our long-standing ally Thailand in whatever they need," the statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan read.

Extending support, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that America is ready to assist its ally Thailand in the wake of the present tragedy.

Also Read | India Believes in Mutual Dialogue and Diplomacy To Solve Food, Energy Security Crisis, Says Om Birla.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province, where a gunman took the lives of at least 38 people, including 24 children. This violence is both senseless and heartbreaking. We stand with the people of Thailand and extend our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones today. The United States is ready to assist our Thai allies in the wake of this tragedy," he said in the statement.

A mass shooting took place on October 6 at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province.

The fatalities in a mass shooting massacre rose to 38, including 24 children. The attacker was identified as Panya Kamrab, a 34-year-old former policeman who killed himself immediately after the attack.

A statement from the Prime Minister's office as reported by CNN said: "The (Thailand) prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident."

Earlier, the prime minister's office had urged all the securities officials to catch the culprit.

Gun ownership in Thailand is relatively high compared with other countries in Southeast Asia.

Mass shootings in the country are rare but in 2020 also, an incident saw a soldier killing 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military site and then sent shoppers hunting for cover after the gunman entered a mall, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)