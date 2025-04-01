Washington, DC [US], April 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Monday (local time) the imposition of visa restrictions on Chinese officials responsible for limiting the access of US officials to Tibetan areas.

This move is in response to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) long-standing refusal to allow US diplomats, journalists, and international observers into Tibet while Chinese officials enjoy unrestricted access to the United States.

"Today, I am taking steps to impose additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials determined to be substantially involved in the formulation or execution of policies related to access for foreigners to Tibetan Areas, pursuant to the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018," Rubio said in a statement.

"For far too long, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has refused to afford US diplomats, journalists, and other international observers access to the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan areas of China, while China's diplomats and journalists enjoy broad access in the United States. US diplomats are also unable to provide services to US citizens traveling in Tibet," he added.

Further, the US urged the CCP to immediately address this issue and allow diplomats and others unrestricted access to TAR.

"This lack of reciprocity is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I urge the CCP to immediately address the lack of reciprocity and allow diplomats, among others, unrestricted access to the TAR and other Tibetan areas of China," he said.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson from the US Department of State slammed China's call for informants on Taiwan independence as 'irresponsible and reprehensible'

According to a report by the Taipei Times, he described the Chinese government's request that citizens report individuals advocating for "Taiwan independence" as "irresponsible and reprehensible."

In an email referenced by the Taipei Times, the spokesperson stated, "China's urging for private individuals to inform on alleged 'persecution or suppression' by so-called 'Taiwan independence henchmen and accomplices' is both irresponsible and reprehensible."

The spokesperson indicated that this action is part of Beijing's "intimidation campaign" against Taiwan and its allies, which they claim is "threatening free speech globally, destabilising the Indo-Pacific region, and intentionally undermining the cross-strait status quo." (ANI)

