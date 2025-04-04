Washington DC [ US], April 4 (ANI): United States' National Security Agency and Cyber Command chief Gen. Timothy Haugh has been ousted, the Washington Post reported on Friday citing two current and one former US officials. US Air Force General Timothy Haugh was let go along with his civilian deputy at the NSA, Wendy Noble, according to the officials, as per the US publication. Haugh was both the head of US Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency, since February 2024. Deputy NSA Director Wendy Noble was the agency's senior civilian leader.

Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement, "I am deeply disturbed by the decision to remove General Haugh as Director of the National Security Agency. I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first--I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration."

Also Read | PM Modi in Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok Today.

"The Intelligence Committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)