US President Donald Trump fired General Timothy Haugh from his post as director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and head of US Cyber Command, The Washington Post reported, citing current and former US officials. Haugh's deputy, Wendy Noble, was reportedly also reassigned to work in the Pentagon's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence. Donald Trump Imposes Additional Duty of 27% on Indian Goods, India in Touch With US on Tariff Issue.

Donald Trump Fires US NSA Director Timothy Haugh

BREAKING: Presidet Trump has fired NSA Director Timothy Haugh — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)