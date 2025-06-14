Washington DC [US], June 14 (ANI): The US Navy is intensifying its global war game exercises to counter a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, aiming to make the self-ruled island "a very difficult target to take," US Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral James Kilby said during a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Taipei Times, Admiral Kilby testified before the US House Armed Services Committee that the US Navy has been conducting regular simulations, primarily at the Naval War College, focused on deterring Beijing's military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our focus is on long-range strike capabilities, countering China's command and surveillance systems, terminal ship defence, contested logistics, and unconventional maritime denial strategies," Kilby said.

He added that the Navy is also experimenting with new technologies in each area, with increased urgency following recent consultations with Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo and Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen Koehler.

On whether deploying a USD 13 billion aircraft carrier or autonomous systems would be more effective for Taiwan's defence, Kilby mentioned that drones would be a preferred choice. "If I could put those drones on Taiwan, I'd put them on Taiwan," he said, indicating a shift toward unmanned assets in countering China's expanding military capabilities.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth also addressed the hearing, facing bipartisan pressure to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan. Representative Don Bacon urged immediate action, citing Taiwan's urgent need for sea mines and other defensive equipment.

Hegseth acknowledged delays and admitted that while multiple administrations have promised to pivot toward the Indo-Pacific, "the department had not put in place" the needed structural changes until now.

Meanwhile, in related developments, Taipei Times reported that President William Lai visited a National Police Agency counterterrorism training centre in Taoyuan's Sinwu District on Thursday. Lai praised the agency's elite Special Operations Group and observed hostage rescue drills involving armoured vehicles, helicopter rappelling, and stun grenades.

Lai emphasised that enhanced preparedness ensures public confidence and national security, stating, "The more we train, the more secure our people will be." (ANI)

