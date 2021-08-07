Baltimore (US), Aug 7 (AP) The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the US, returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.

Cases and hospitalisations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.

The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the Deep South. Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have had hospitals overrun with patients.

The US first crossed the 100,000 average number in November and peaked at about 250,000 in early January before bottoming out in late June. (AP)

