Washington, DC [US], January 13 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin lapsed in his judgment by not informing him of his hospitalisation, The Hill reported on Friday.

Asked if it was a lapse in judgment for Austin not to have informed him of his ongoing treatment for prostrate cancer, he told reporters, "Yes."

Addressing the controversy around Defence Secretary Austin for the first time, President Biden said he still has confidence in the former.

To a question on whether he continues to repose trust in the Defence Secretary, Biden replied, "I do".

Austin underwent surgery in an initial December 22 hospital visit after prostate cancer was detected and he was released the next morning, the Pentagon revealed Tuesday. He returned to the hospital following complications on January 1, but Biden was unaware of his hospitalization until January 4.

The Hill reported that US President Biden got to know about Austin's prostate cancer diagnosis until Tuesday morning, the same day it was revealed to the public in what some are calling an extraordinary breach of protocol.

The White House has said Biden isn't considering firing Austin despite mounting criticism, including from some Republicans who have called for Austin to step down. Austin acknowledged that he failed to notify Biden for multiple days when he was hospitalized following complications.

The White House announced on Tuesday it was launching a review of protocols for how Cabinet officials delegate authority.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients in a memo to Cabinet secretaries said agencies would be required to notify the Office of Cabinet Affairs and the White House chief of staff in the event they need to delegate their duties when travelling to areas with limited communication, during hospitalization, or when undergoing a medical procedure requiring anaesthesia. (ANI)

