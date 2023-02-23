Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to India-Israel-UAE-US (I2U2) and put forward its strong pitch for making significant progress in member countries, according to the press statement released by the US Department of State.

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez, who was in Abu Dhabi to attend the I2U2 Sherpas meeting, also attended the I2U2 Business Forum and said that the US is committed to the shared goals of prosperity, peace, and innovation and we are focused on advancing mutually beneficial economic priorities.

"Our countries are committed to the shared goals of prosperity, peace, and innovation and we are focused on advancing mutually beneficial economic priorities, a partnership based on cooperation, not competition. This initiative spans regions and sets a precedent for what is possible," Fernandez said at the inaugural I2U2 Business Forum.

"I2U2 provides a new regional platform to deepen economic integration, and an affirmative agenda within the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. It serves as a model for promoting trusted regional partnerships that can create collaborative commercial opportunities and good-paying jobs," he added.

During his speech, Fernandez recalled the virtual call between US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken with his counterparts from India, UAE and Israel and said that in October 2021, this group was formed and was officially launched by President Biden at the inaugural I2U2 Leaders' Meeting last summer, the statement added.

He also stated that I2U2 reinforces the Biden-Harris Administration's goal to build on the Abraham Accords and other normalization agreements and advance Israel's economic integration into the broader region.

"It further sets a standard for working together to deliver solutions to the region's most pressing challenges. The two initial projects promote food security and clean energy in India, and they are innovative, ambitious, achievable, and commercially viable," Fernandez said.

"My three counterparts and I are committed to moving I2U2 forward. While our initial focus is on initiatives in the four I2U2 countries, we are confident that this model could yield benefits and new opportunities in other parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond, and may consider broadening the scope to other sectors, including technology and semiconductors," he added.

In his inaugural speech, Fernandez also said that the US is working closely with other I2U2 counterparts to explore additional projects to tackle food insecurity and advance space cooperation - areas that will require all of the member countries to share expertise, adapt to climate challenges, and invest in innovative technology, according to the statement.

He further stated that all must do their part and act urgently to respond to the crisis of climate change, and ultimately build a stronger, more sustainable food system for the future.

"We will be working to identify how climate change will impact our agricultural systems and build resilient food systems adapted to frequent and extreme climate impacts. We must ensure that the basic prerequisites for improved agricultural production are in place: good soils and crop varieties adapted to climate change," US Senator said.

"We aim to discuss these and other opportunities today. Our strategy is sustained commitment and coordination - we are already on that path," he added. (ANI)

