Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): The US has recovered an F-35 fighter jet that crashed into the South China Sea in late January, the US Navy said on Thursday.

"US 7th Fleet's Task Force (CTF) 75 and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) successfully retrieved the F-35C Lightning II aircraft which crashed earlier this year in the South China Sea, March 2," the Navy said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Tasks of Ukraine ‘Special Operation’ Will Be Completed in Any Case; Vladimir Putin to Emmanuel Macron.

The F-35 jet crashed in January during a landing attempt on the USS Carl Vinson following a routine flight operation in the South China Sea.

The US Navy said it recovered the wreckage from a depth of about 12,400-feet.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Ukraine Destroys Columns of Russian Troops, Says Defense Ministry.

The aircraft will be delivered to a nearby US military base for further help with the ongoing investigation of the crash and possibly taken to the US. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)