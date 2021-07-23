Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): The United States on Friday condemned "mass detentions and sham trials" in Cuba and announced sanctions on the Cuban military and its Interior Ministry against the ongoing crackdown on the civilian population on the island.

"Today, my Administration is imposing new sanctions targeting elements of the Cuban regime responsible for this crackdown--the head of the Cuban military and the division of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior driving the crackdown--to hold them accountable for their actions," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"This is just the beginning - the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people," he added.

The new set of sanctions will affect key individuals involved in human rights abuses during the recent protests on Cuba, The Washington Post reported while adding that the sanctions will be imposed under the so-called Global Magnitsky Act.

The Biden administration has rebuked the Cuban government for its crackdown of recent protests and threatened to sanction a number of officials.

In the statement today, Biden also said the US is working with civil society organisations and the private sector to provide internet access to the Cuban people that circumvent the regime's censorship efforts.

"We are reviewing our remittance policy to determine how we can maximise support to the Cuban people. And we are committed to restaffing our embassy in Havana to provide consular services to Cubans and enhance our ability to engage with civil society while ensuring the safety of US diplomats serving in Cuba," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)